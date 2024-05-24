NBA Free Agency: Bucks' Malik Beasley to Rockets?
The Houston Rockets are looking to improve their team this offseason, and they could do so with one of the league's best 3-point shooters.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko is reporting that the Rockets may be interested in Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Malik Beasley.
"Houston has identified floor spacing and shooting as an area of need this offseason privately and publicly and have an interest in veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley, league sources said," The Athletic writes. "Beasley, who is also attracting early interest from Orlando and Golden State, spent the past season in Milwaukee, starting 77 games and shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point distance."
Beasley is one of the league's best 3-point shooters, and the Rockets could certainly use his expertise. The Rockets managed to make just 35.3 percent of their 3-pointers this season, ranking 21st in the league. Out of the bottom 10 teams in the statistic, only the Orlando Magic made the postseason.
The Rockets certainly need to improve in that department, and acquiring one of the league's best 3-point shooters could do the trick. Beasley has consistently been one of the league's best in the 3-point department, and he could be one of the surest bets on the free agent market this summer.
Free agency begins on June 30 at 5 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.