NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Lifting Off After Impressive Wins?

The Houston Rockets have caught the attention of the league after wins against contenders this week. But where does that put them in the latest power rankings?

The Houston Rockets are celebrating one of their best wins of the season against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

That win, coupled with a double overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the week, has given the Rockets some hope and a slight jump in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. The team moved up from No. 27 to 26.

"The Rockets beat two of the best teams in the East last week and lost to one of the worst in the West," SI writes. "First, they outlasted the 76ers in double-overtime and held Harden to a poor shooting performance in his return to Houston. Then they lost to, of all teams, the Spurs, which gave San Antonio its first win in weeks. They beat the Bucks over the weekend and limited Antetokounmpo to a season-low 16 points in the process. It was an impressive showing for the Rockets, who scored 132 points to put away Philadelphia and grinded one out against the Bucks, despite finishing with just 97 points."

The Rockets probably could have seen a larger jump had they beaten the San Antonio Spurs, but the impressive wins outweigh the bad loss.

Houston continues its homestand this week against the Phoenix Suns (Tue.), Miami Heat (Thu.) and Portland Trail Blazers (Sat.).

