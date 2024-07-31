NBC's Latest NBA Power Rankings Slots Houston Rockets Surprisingly Low
The Houston Rockets have had a relatively quiet offseason compared to the rest of the NBA. They haven't made any significant trades in terms of player personnel, and aside from drafting No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard and acquiring Hawks forward A.J. Griffin, the Rockets go into the 2024-25 season with a near-identical makeup from last year.
The quiet offseason could be cited as the big reason why NBC Sports has Houston ranked 20th in its latest power rankings. Kurt Helin made it clear that, "The postseason is a target for this team." It makes sense for the Rockets to fall outside of the top 10, even the top 15. They missed the Play-In Tournament last season after finishing 4-6 in their final 10 games, but it was still a major sign of improvement finishing 41-41, after going 22-60 the season prior.
There are certainly teams that warrant a higher spot, and most are in the right place. However, the Los Angeles Clippers lost more talent than they brought in, and you could make the argument that Houston deserves to be a spot ahead of them, as one team is on the rise, and another is on the decline.
The Memphis Grizzlies, who went 27-55 in a season marred by injuries, slot in at 11th, which seems way too high. We have no idea how they'll perform with their roster changes, especially now that the Rockets have their former starting center, Steven Adams.
Helin noted that the Rockets' ranking could be too low considering how Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are improving vastly. He also noted Reed Sheppard's standout summer league and the impact of veteran leadership. Houston will go into the 2024-25 looking to prove everyone wrong.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.