Tragedy struck the NBA community on Sunday as Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.

Bryant's death occurred just hours before the Rockets were slated to face the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Denver. The NBA kept the game as scheduled, and the two teams took the floor at 2:30 p.m. CT.

A moment of silence for Bryant was held before the game. Chants of "Kobe" then echoed throughout the arena prior to the announcement of starting lineups.

Multiple Rockets players appeared affected by the news of Bryant's passing pregame. Austin Rivers and Tyson Chandler were seen with tears in their eyes, and forward P.J. Tucker paid tribute to Bryant on his sneakers.

Bryant retired in 2016 after 20 legendary seasons. He won five championships and two scoring titles, reaching the All-Star Game 18 times. Bryant scored 60 points in the last game of his career in April 2016.

The former Lakers guard ranks No. 4 on the all-time scoring list. He will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in August 2020.