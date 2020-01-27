Austin Rivers, Rockets Mourn Kobe Bryant's Death

The death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna shocked the NBA on Sunday, including the Rockets, who lost to the Nuggets in Denver on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple Rockets players were emotional pregame before the contest against Denver, and they addressed Bryant's death when meeting with the media postgame.

Here are the Rockets' postgame comments following the death of one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Austin Rivers, Guard

"I gotta be honest with you, it wasn't on my mine when we lost, us losing the game. You go back to reality, and the facts are we lost somebody that meant so much to us. You hear about his daughter. As a father, I've said many prayers for that family, and I'm going to continue to do so."

"It looked like he was the happiest he's ever been. He and Gigi's relationship, everybody saw it, it's all he posted about. I don't know how we played today. I would start thinking about the game, and it would just snap back into my mind. ...This pain isn't going away anytime soon."

P.J. Tucker, Forward

"Trying to play today was tough. Kobe meant so much to the game. ...Some of our conversations I'll remember for the rest of my life. He helped me so much."

Tucker honored Bryant with his sneakers on Sunday, writing "RIP KB" in sharpie.

Eric Gordon, Guard

"[Bryant] meant a lot to me. ...I talked to him when I was a rookie, worked out with him a few times, and I know his family. The best thing was, after basketball, he was showing he was being a dad, being with his family. His girls were playing basketball. He was doing the things he was supposed to do, so for us to hear this news, it hurts to the core."

Mike D'Antoni, Head Coach

"He's one of the greatest players ever. An unbelievable competitor. Every accolade he got, he earned. He kept coming at you. There won't be many like him, that's for sure."

Rockets Statement

"The Fertitta family and entire Houston Rockets organization mourn the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Our sincerest condolences go out to the Bryant family, their friends and the entire Lakers organization."

The Rockets and Nuggets participated in a moment of silence before Sunday's matchup. Any potential tribute to Bryant when the Rockets return to the Toyota Center on Jan. 31 has not been announced.