P.J. Tucker has a reputation as one of the NBA's top defenders, and it's no question as to why.

The 35-year-old is currently the linchpin of the small-ball Rockets, tasked with defending Anthony Davis in a second-round matchup with the Lakers. Tucker is among the NBA's toughest defenders. He's a brick wall down low, and he's arguably the league's most intelligent defensive quarterback. But Tucker has yet to be formally acknowledged for his defensive excellence.

Tucker missed out on an All-Defense selection in 2019-20 as the teams were announced on Tuesday. The Texas product did receive 29 second-team votes–the most of any forward not named to the All-Defense team–but he narrowly missed the honor. Tucker will enter his 10th NBA season in 2020-21 without an All-Defense selection.

"We know how valuable [Tucker] is to us,” Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni told the media on Tuesday. “I don’t think it’s the first time he’s been left off. I’m sure the guys that got on are very deserving. It’s just tough. It’s a little subjective. What we see, we think he’s the best. Hate it for him.”

Tucker wasn't the lone Rocket to earn an All-Defense vote on Tuesday. Russell Westbrook received one second-team vote, and James Harden received a first-place vote. Harden's vote was especially notable. The 2017-18 MVP was lambasted for his defensive shortcomings early in his Houston tenure, but Harden has done a near-180 on that end in recent seasons. Harden led the NBA in steals in 2020, and he's emerged as one of the NBA's top post defenders. Houston's leading man has shed his reputation as a poor defender as the Rockets continue their chase of the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The small-ball Rockets will look to hold their own against LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday night. The two teams are currently tied 1–1 in the second-round matchup.