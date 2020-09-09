SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

P.J. Tucker Narrowly Misses NBA All-Defense Selection

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker has a reputation as one of the NBA's top defenders, and it's no question as to why. 

The 35-year-old is currently the linchpin of the small-ball Rockets, tasked with defending Anthony Davis in a second-round matchup with the Lakers. Tucker is among the NBA's toughest defenders. He's a brick wall down low, and he's arguably the league's most intelligent defensive quarterback. But Tucker has yet to be formally acknowledged for his defensive excellence. 

Tucker missed out on an All-Defense selection in 2019-20 as the teams were announced on Tuesday. The Texas product did receive 29 second-team votes–the most of any forward not named to the All-Defense team–but he narrowly missed the honor. Tucker will enter his 10th NBA season in 2020-21 without an All-Defense selection. 

"We know how valuable [Tucker] is to us,” Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni told the media on Tuesday. “I don’t think it’s the first time he’s been left off. I’m sure the guys that got on are very deserving. It’s just tough. It’s a little subjective. What we see, we think he’s the best. Hate it for him.”

Tucker wasn't the lone Rocket to earn an All-Defense vote on Tuesday. Russell Westbrook received one second-team vote, and James Harden received a first-place vote. Harden's vote was especially notable. The 2017-18 MVP was lambasted for his defensive shortcomings early in his Houston tenure, but Harden has done a near-180 on that end in recent seasons. Harden led the NBA in steals in 2020, and he's emerged as one of the NBA's top post defenders. Houston's leading man has shed his reputation as a poor defender as the Rockets continue their chase of the Larry O'Brien Trophy.  

The small-ball Rockets will look to hold their own against LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday night. The two teams are currently tied 1–1 in the second-round matchup. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

D'Antoni Notes House's Growth in Second Year With Rockets

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni: "There’s no reason why [House] is not one of the better players in the league."

Michael Shapiro

Gordon Emerging as Key Piece After Frustrating Regular Season

Gordon has combined for 68 points in his last three games as he's made 14 of 29 threes.

Michael Shapiro

Morey, Rockets Look to Retain Mike D'Antoni After 2019-20

Morey: "We have all our key players signed. I think [D'Antoni] coming back is super important."

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Struggles Sink Rockets in Game 2 Loss

Westbrook finished Sunday night with just 10 points on 4-15 shooting, adding seven turnovers in the loss.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Shredded by LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Game 2 Loss

James and Davis combined for 62 points on just 41 shots as the Rockets dropped Game 2 of their second-round series

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers Finding Rhythm Ahead of Game 2 vs. Lakers

Rivers scored 10 points on 3-4 shooting in Game 1 on Friday, finishing the night with a plus-11 in 16 minutes.

Michael Shapiro

LeBron James Compares Rockets to 'Greatest Show on Turf'

James complimented Houston's offense after Game 1, comparing it to the St. Louis Rams teams of the early 2000s.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Returns to MVP Form as Rockets Win Game 1

Harden led all scorers with 36 points as he shot 12-20 from the field in Houston's 112-97 win.

Michael Shapiro

by

Michael Shapiro

Covington Shining as Two-Way Force For Small-Ball Rockets

Covington has averaged 2.6 steals and 1.5 blocks in five playoff games with the Rockets, shooting 51 percent from three.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets' Defense Stifles LeBron James, Lakers in Game 1 Win

James scored 20 points on 7-15 shooting as the Rockets sprinted to a double-digit victory in Game 1.

Michael Shapiro