Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers big man Anthony Davis highlight the league's All-Defensive teams, which were released Tuesday.

76ers guard Ben Simmons, Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Marcus Smart round out the league's All-Defensive First Team.

Clippers forward, Kawhi Leonard, Bucks center Brook Lopez, Heat forward Bam Adebayo, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley and Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe highlight the league's Second Team.

In late August, the league announced that Antetokounmpo had won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award.

The anchor of Milwaukee's stellar unit had 75 first-place votes, 18 second-place votes and three third-place votes. Lakers big Anthony Davis finished second in the voting while Jazz center Rudy Gobert, 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Heat forward Bam Adebayo finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Only Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon won both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season. Just five players in league history have won both awards in the same career.

Davis has now made the league's All-Defensive First Team for the second time in his career. He also has made two Second Team appearances. Gobert has made four straight All-Defensive First Team appearances, and has won two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Smart has made First Team for the second straight season while Simmons is a First Team All-Defensive player for the first time in his career.