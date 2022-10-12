PODCAST: First Impressions Following Rockets 2-1 Start To The Preseason

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have one final exhibition game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday ahead of their regular season opener on Oct. 19.

The Rockets have looked far from a franchise aiming to land Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson in June, but more of a team on the cusp of becoming the NBA's most surprising ball club.

But what are some of the most essential takeaways following the Rockets' 2-1 preseason start?

On the latest installment of Bleav In the Rockets podcast, Coty M. Davis and Brian Barefield recap the Rockets first three games of the preseason, which includes a summary of Houston's 118-110 loss to the Miami Heat Monday night.

Later in the show, Barefield and Davis share their first impressions about the Rockets' rookie class.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 21 points to lead the Rockets to a 134-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 2. Following his impressive play, Smith has missed the previous two games due to an ankle injury he sustained at practice.

Tari Eason, who the Rockets drafted at pick no. 17 during the 2022 NBA Draft, is currently averaging 20.7 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from behind the arc.

During the Rockets' loss to the Heat, Eason recorded his second double-double of the preseason with 17 points and a dozen rebounds off the bench.

