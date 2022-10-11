Rockets vs. Heat Preseason Notebook: A Chance For Improvements

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets were up by 16 points early in the first quarter before things started to fall apart. The Miami Heat outscored the Rockets 71-53 over the next two quarters, en route to Houston sustaining a 118-110 loss inside The FTX Arena Monday night.

An old crisis from the previous two seasons came back to hurt the Rockets in Miami, as Houston failed to take care of the ball. After averaging 18.5 turnovers in the first two preseason games, the Rockets gave up the ball 25 times, which converted into 34 points for the Heat.

"The press took us out of our rhythm," assistant coach John Lucas II said. "We just tried to get the ball up, and then we ended up going a little bit too much one-on-one."

Although disappointed by the loss, Lucas left the game still encouraged by the team. Lucas said he liked how the Rockets battled back from adversity and did not quit.

The Heat led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, but the Rockets cut Miami's lead down to a two-possession game late in the fourth quarter.

For Lucas, the loss against the Heat was a chance to realize there are still improvements the Rockets must make following the end of a two-game preseason win streak.

Alperen Sengun was left unpleased by his involvement on offense

According to Lucas, second-year prospect Alperen Sengun was displeased by his involvement within the Rockets' offense.

"We got to get Alpy going at some point," he said. "We are asking him to do something he has never done before."

Sengun played 17 minutes following a one-game absence due to a dental procedure. The five personal fouls he picked up played a significant cause in his struggles, but Sengun had a rough time trying to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball.

The Rockets' new offensive strategy will feature a four-out one-in offense that features Sengun operating from the inside. Lucas said Sengun will take the helm as a roll guy who will not have the offense go through him.

After the loss to the Heat, Lucas said Houston must find a common ground for their starting big man to keep him involved in the game.

"You can't expect a 20-year-old to be happy about that," Lucas said. "I will spend more time with him to help him be successful. It's [the offense] not set up for him to be a primary scorer right now."

QUICK HITS

- Jalen Green led the way with 25 points in the Rockets' preseason loss to the Heat. Kevin Porter Jr. added 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

- Rookie prospect Tari Eason recorded his second double-double of the preseason with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

- Jae'Sean Tate played just five minutes before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Tate missed the Rockets' preseason opener against the San Antonio Spurs due to the same injury.

- Due to the absence of Jabari Smith Jr., the Rockets inserted K.J. Martin into the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Martin scored 13 points on three of six shooting from behind the arc.

- Presumed backup point guard Daishen Nix missed Houston's preseason contest against the Heat due to lower back soreness. Nix's injury allowed rookie point guard TyTy Washington to receive early playing time. Washington played 17 minutes to record four points and two assists.

