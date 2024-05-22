Inside The Rockets

Report: Rockets Likely Bringing Back Jeff Green, Jae'Sean Tate

The Houston Rockets should bring back two of their veteran forwards.

Nov 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) passes between Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and forward Jeff Green (32) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Rockets have some decisions to make in regards to some team options this offseason, and the futures of players like Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green hang in the balance.

However, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Rockets are expected to accept the team options on Tate and Green.

Green, 37, was a steady veteran presence for a young Rockets team throughout the season. He averaged 6.5 points per game the year after he won the NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets. He signed a two-year deal worth $16 million last summer, but it included a team option for the 2024-25 campaign. Should he come back, he'll participate in his 17th NBA season and third with the Rockets.

Tate, 28, is coming off his worst season in the NBA to date. He saw his playing time diminish after the team signed Dillon Brooks, and drafted Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. He played in just under 16 minutes per game while appearing in 65 contests. Tate's contract is due for just over $7 million in the upcoming year and he is set to become a free agent in 2025.

Keeping two veterans on the roster will keep the team's chemistry strong and will give the Rockets some depth to work with as they go into the upcoming season.

