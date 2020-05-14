InsideTheRockets
Robert Covington Notes 'Improvement' During Quarantine Workouts

Michael Shapiro

The NBA's coronavirus suspension was certainly unfortunate for the league at large, but it might have been especially painful for Rockets forward Robert Covington. 

The seven-year veteran thrived in his first 14 games with Houston in 2019-20, establishing himself as a critical anchor of the Rockets' defense. Covington averaged 12.8 points and 2.5 blocks per game after being traded by the Timberwolves on Feb. 4, and while the Rockets limped through early March, Covington thrived.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, it appears as though Covington is making the most of his time away from the court. The Tennessee State product detailed his workout routine on Wednesday, noting his "improvement in a lot of areas."

"I’m making the best of [the suspension]. I’ve seen improvement in a lot of areas," Covington told the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "I’ve got a lot of shots up. I’ve been working on my ball-handling. I’ve been working on my change of direction, my foot speed. I’ve always been working with my rehab people, just to keep my body loose and fluid.”

It's not just the physical tools Covington is sharpening during the NBA's hiatus. Covington says he's benefitted from a "shift in [my] mind," enjoying time with his family and friends in Nashville.

"I still look at it as something we can all learn from. ...Like yeah, things are slowing down, but now I can spend time with my family," Covington said. "I can spend time with my friends, people that I really don’t get the opportunity to be around because I travel a lot. There’s stuff I don’t normally get to be a part of."

Covington isn't the only Rocket who is staying ready for the season to resume. Russell Westbrook showed off his workout routine during the COVID-19 hiatus in April, as did fellow MVP James Harden. 

The NBA has not set a return date from the coronavirus suspension, but the league continues to explore contingencies for a return to play. The 2020 playoffs is still slated to be held in its traditional format, and the remainder of the season will likely occur at a single quarantined site. Las Vegas and Orlando remain the favorites to host the rest of the 2020 season.

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. 

