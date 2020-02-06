The Rockets' reinforcements are arriving sooner than expected.

Both Robert Covington and Jordan Bell are available to play at the Lakers on Thursday night, joining Houston's rotation just two days after being traded from Minnesota, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

The Rockets acquired Covington, Bell and the Warriors' 2024 second-round pick in a deal late Tuesday night. The acquisition of Covington wasn't cheap–costing Houston center Clint Capela, Gerald Green, Nene and a 2020 first-round pick–but the 6'9" forward appears to be an ideal piece for the Rockets' small-ball lineups.

Covington will have his hands full if he plays on Thursday night. LeBron James bullied the Rockets with 31 points and 12 rebounds in a victory at the Toyota Center on Jan. 18, and Los Angeles won in Houston without Anthony Davis in the lineup. Davis and James are both expected to be active on Thursday night.

Bell's playing time in the coming weeks will be intriguing. He was a rotational center for the Warriors in 2017-18 and 2018-19, logging 10.2 minutes per game for Golden State in the 2018 playoffs. But the Oregon product had been largely relegated to the bench in Minnesota, sitting out six of the last eight games.

The Covington deal may not be the Rockets' lone move of the deadline. Houston is still actively searching for a center, and it can absorb $12 million worth of salary without dealing any notable players. The Rockets are just under $6 million shy of the luxury tax. They could also acquire a center after Thursday's 2 p.m. CT deadline in the buyout market.

Houston rolls into Los Angeles winning six of its last eight games. The Rockets are 32–18 this season, entering Thursday night fourth in the Western Conference at 32–18.

Tip-off from the Staples Center in Los Angeles is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.