Robert Covington to Play in Game 4 After Anthony Davis Collision

Michael Shapiro

Rockets forward Robert Covington exited Tuesday's loss to the Lakers after an ugly collision with Anthony Davis, casting his status for the rest of the second round in serious doubt. But Covington appears to be ready to go ahead of Game 4 after practicing with Houston on Wednesday. 

"I did everything I was supposed to do yesterday, went through the [concussion] protocol today and everything just to see how I was feeling and refresh the tests, just to see if things had gotten any worse," Covington told the media. "But I passed with flying colors, so on to preparing for tomorrow."

Houston's forward did not suffer a concussion on Tuesday, and his nose is not broken. The injury was certainly a scary one for Covington, who collided with the shoulder of Davis midway through the fourth quarter in Game 3. Covington laid on the ground for over a minute, and he exited the floor with his face buried in a towel. 

Covington largely downplayed the injury when speaking with the media on Wednesday. The Tennessee State product was succinct in describing his collision with Davis, opting to look forward to a pivotal Game 4. 

"I ran into Anthony Davis' elbow and my nose started bleeding," Covington said. "That's it."

Houston's defense struggled to contain LeBron James in Game 3, and Covington's absence didn't help down the stretch. After being held to zero fourth quarter points in Game 1, James bulldozed his way to the rim throughout the contest on Tuesday, bullying the small-ball Rockets in the lane. Both Covington and P.J. Tucker will need to be near their best for Houston to stop the supersized Lakers through the rest of the series.

The Rockets will return to the floor on Thursday for Game 4. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. CT.

