Rockets' Alperen Sengun Falls Short of All-NBA Consideration
Making an All-NBA Team was always a longshot for Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun. However, a vote or two would have been another testament to his dominance during the 2023-24 season.
The NBA announced which players had made All-NBA honors, and neither team included Sengun. Amid the release of the voting results, Sengun did not receive any consideration.
Sengun established himself as arguably Houston's best player, averaging 21.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 63 games. He made significant improvements during his first season playing under coach Ime Udoka.
He finished third for Most Improved Player of the Year honors. If not for a season-ending ankle injury sustained on March 10, Sengun may have won the award.
The NBA's All-NBA First Team honors are headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).
The NBA's All-NBA Second Team honors are headlined by Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers).
The NBA's All-NBA Third Team honors are headlined by Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings).
