Rockets Interested In Bucks' Malik Beasley Ahead of Free Agency
The Houston Rockets will attempt to add shooting to their roster this offseason, which could lead general manager Rafael Stone to be interested in signing several veteran players in free agency.
According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the Rockets could look to sign Malik Beasley in July. Beasley is coming off a season where he shot 41.3 percent from behind the arc during the 2023-24 season. He played for the Milwaukee Bucks, where he averaged 11.3 points in 79 games.
"Houston has identified floor spacing and shooting as an area of need this offseason privately and publicly and have an interest in veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley, league sources said. Beasley, who is also attracting early interest from Orlando and Golden State, spent the past season in Milwaukee, starting 77 games and shooting 41.3% from 3-point distance." — per Kelly Iko.
If the Rockets are interested in signing Beasley, they will have competition amid their pursuit. A source told Inside the Rockets that Beasley will have several teams seeking his services, which also includes the Detroit Pistons.
Beasley began his career as the Denver Nuggets' first-round pick (No. 19 overall) in the 2016 NBA Draft. He has averaged 10.9 points on 38.5 percent shooting from deep. He averaged a career-best 19.6 as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2020-21 season.
