Rockets Need Bench Contributions More Than Ever
The Houston Rockets will be without the services of budding star Amen Thompson for the next 10 to 14 days, according to reporting by ESPN's Shams Charania. While Houston will have Thompson available for the final stretch this season, missing two weeks in the season's most crucial period could be devastating. The Rockets seek production from players who will see an expanded role while Thompson is out, and their contributions could help keep Houston afloat until its main players are healthy again.
Cam Whitmore, Jeff Green, Tari Eason, and Jae'Sean Tate are the wings who will try to cover for Thompson's absence.
Eason is the most capable wing defender outside of Thompson and Dillon Brooks. Eason has already appeared in the starting lineup recently and should be able to contribute defensive effort to the starters. Eason doesn't have Thompson's athleticism, but he's a slightly better shooter from deep and a relentless rebounder on both sides of the court.
Tate is another wing for the Rockets who chases after rebounds relentlessly. Again, Tate's athleticism is nowhere near Thompson's elite level, but his hustle is his most desirable trait. Tate boosts energy from the bench on both sides of the ball. He and Eason are also capable cutters and finishers, which provide good outlets for top offensive players like Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green.
The Rockets have been waiting all season for consistent scoring from Cam Whitmore, and the importance of his performance has taken a jump after injuries to Thompson and Reed Sheppard. Houston needs a scoring punch from the bench, and Whitmore is the player most equipped to score at high volumes in limited minutes.
Jeff Green is one of the veterans of the bench group. Green's is well-rounded; he provides decent effort on defense and can hit shots from long range. Like the rest of the team's wings, Green is an adept cutter and finishes in traffic at the rim.
Houston's bench squad will have to carry more of the burden for the two weeks Thompson is out of commission. The starters haven't consistently gotten Fred VanVleet back from injury, and they're looking to create scoring throughout the game without two of their lead ball handlers.
Thompson's impact on the defensive end might be too much for the rest of the team to cover without him. His point-of-attack defense is comparable to Dillon Brooks's defensive attack. Tari Eason is the only other wing on the team who provides notable defense in each game.
The Rockets are fortunate they'll only lack Thompson's contributions for up to two weeks. However, they'll still need to compete with a committee of role players and reserves.
