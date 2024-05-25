Rockets Receiving Interest From 'Handful of Teams' for No. 3 Pick
The Houston Rockets struck gold during the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. They received the No. 3 pick due to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. And now, general manager Rafael Stone has a ton of flexibility to improve the team.
Stone believes the 2024 NBA Draft is "strong." However, there is a growing sense that the Rockets will trade their top selection. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, several teams around the league have put in an inquiry for the No. 3 overall pick.
"Interested teams would either like to move up to No. 3 or ones that would like to move into the first round altogether, sources said." — per Iko.
Houston entered the lottery with the best chance of landing the No. 9 selection (50.7 percent), which was awarded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one team that could trade for the No. 3 pick. The Rockets are one of several teams hoping to get in on the trading sweepstakes due to the uncertainty surrounding all-star point guard Donovan Mitchell.
"I think the top of this draft is strong," Stone said after the Draft Lottery. "I think last year’s draft was a different draft than we’ve seen in a while just because there was so much attention focused on just one guy [Wembanyama], and that wasn’t the case in the two drafts before it, and I don’t think it’ll be the case this year."
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.