Rockets to Trade for Donovan Mitchell Should Cavs Embark on Rebuild?
The Cleveland Cavaliers made their first important decision of the offseason. Thursday morning, as first reported by ESPN, the Cavaliers dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff from his coaching duties, which could mark the start of a rebuild in Cleveland.
If the Cavaliers embark on a rebuild, the jettison of Bickerstaff will not be the only move they make this summer. The franchise also has a significant decision to make regarding All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell is eligible to sign a long-term deal with the franchise this summer. But should he decline, the Cavaliers could be forced to begin trade talks for their All-Star guard, which could lead to the Houston Rockets becoming a suitor. According to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Rockets are monitoring Mitchell's situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The report coincides with a source from Inside the Rockets, which stated that coach Ime Udoka is "fond" of Mitchell.
The Rockets are in an excellent position to make an effective move for Mitchell. They have several young players who could please teams, and after landing the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Houston could package a prominent selection in a potential deal.
After starting his career with the Utah Jazz as a first-round pick in 2017, Mitchell has established himself as one of the top guards in the league. He has since averaged 26.6 points and was traded to the Cavaliers in September 2022.
Bickerstaff ends his five-year tenure with a 170-159 record. Alongside Mitchell, Bickerstaff led the Cavaliers to back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since LeBron James' departure in 2019.
