It's been quite the active All-Star break for James Harden and Russell Westbrook. The Rockets' pair of MVPs played in the All-Star Game in Chicago on Sunday, and on Tuesday, they appeared on the cover of GQ's March issue.

Harden and Westbrook participated in an OutKast-inspired photoshoot for the magazine, and they also spoke with GQ writer Mark Anthony Green about their style, friendship and aspirations on the court.

Houston's dynamic duo showed off their signature style for GQ, and Westbrook dove into how he became ingrained in the fashion industry.

"When I first started in fashion, it definitely was new. I think it was a good experience just to understand like, okay, you're in a different space now," Westbrook told Green. "For me it was being comfortable sitting at a dinner without assuming that these designers or editors know who you are or know what you do. ...As athletes, once you bridge that gap and these editors keep seeing you over and over again, then they're like, “Okay, now I know."

The conversation with Green extended past the runway and onto the hardwood. Harden and Westbrook discussed their drive to win a championship, and both players said the Rockets have enough pieces to make a Finals run.

"We haven't been healthy yet, but we're confident that once we get healthy and we put it together, it's going to be pretty tough to beat us," Harden said. "Individually we've accomplished so much, broken so many records that are going to last forever. We're not worried about the individual accomplishments. ...But right now we got so many guys that are out that we gotta pick up the slack. And once we get a full roster, we don't have to do as much."

Houston's superstars will get their next chance to debut a new tunnel fit on Thursday as the Rockets face the Warriors. Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.