Russell Westbrook will sit out the Rockets' matchup with the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday as he sits out the first game of Houston's back-to-back. Westbrook is slated to return to the floor on Thursday as he plays in Oklahoma City for the first time since being traded to the Rockets in July.

The former Thunder point guard has sat out the second night of a back-to-back four times this season. Westbrook plans to continue that rest schedule throughout 2019,-20 even as Houston plays four more back-to-backs through the rest of the year, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni.

The Rockets made an exception to Westbrook's schedule for Wednesday and Thursday's matchups. Westbrook is expected to get a roaring ovation in his return to Oklahoma City, leaving last summer as the all-time franchise leader in points and assists.

Westbrook discussed his 11 years in Oklahoma City on Monday.

"Obviously that place is always going to be very special to me," Westbrook said at the Toyota Center. "Met a lot of people there. Good organization, great people. Nothing but great things came from me being there."

Eric Gordon will play for the Rockets as Westbrook rests on Wednesday, though he will likely remain the sixth man. Gordon's status for Thursday has yet to be decided, per D'Antoni.

Westbrook and the Rockets defeated the Thunder 116-112 in Houston on Oct. 28 as Chris Paul returned to the Toyota Center. Westbrook poured in 21 points in the victory, adding 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Tip-off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT as the Rockets look to improve to 25–11. Houston will face the Thunder at 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.