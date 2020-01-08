RocketsMaven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Russell Westbrook Out vs. Hawks (Rest) Before Return to Oklahoma City

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook will sit out the Rockets' matchup with the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday as he sits out the first game of Houston's back-to-back. Westbrook is slated to return to the floor on Thursday as he plays in Oklahoma City for the first time since being traded to the Rockets in July. 

The former Thunder point guard has sat out the second night of a back-to-back four times this season. Westbrook plans to continue that rest schedule throughout 2019,-20 even as Houston plays four more back-to-backs through the rest of the year, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni. 

The Rockets made an exception to Westbrook's schedule for Wednesday and Thursday's matchups. Westbrook is expected to get a roaring ovation in his return to Oklahoma City, leaving last summer as the all-time franchise leader in points and assists.

Westbrook discussed his 11 years in Oklahoma City on Monday. 

"Obviously that place is always going to be very special to me," Westbrook said at the Toyota Center. "Met a lot of people there. Good organization, great people. Nothing but great things came from me being there."

Eric Gordon will play for the Rockets as Westbrook rests on Wednesday, though he will likely remain the sixth man. Gordon's status for Thursday has yet to be decided, per D'Antoni. 

Westbrook and the Rockets defeated the Thunder 116-112 in Houston on Oct. 28 as Chris Paul returned to the Toyota Center. Westbrook poured in 21 points in the victory, adding 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Tip-off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT as the Rockets look to improve to 25–11. Houston will face the Thunder at 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Rockets Waive Forward Gary Clark

Michael Shapiro

Clark averaged 3.9 points and 11.8 minutes per game in 2019-20

Capela Eyes Consistency Alongside All-Star Potential

Michael Shapiro

Capela is averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds per game since returning from a right heel contusion on Dec. 31

PJ Tucker, Rockets Praise Vince Carter's Longevity

Michael Shapiro

Carter is the only player in NBA history to appear in a game in four different decades

Russell Westbrook Reflects on 11 Years With Thunder

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook will face the Thunder on Thursday in his first game back in Oklahoma City since being traded in July

Green Eyes Return in 2019-20 After Foot Surgery

Michael Shapiro

Green hopes to return "toward the playoffs" after undergoing surgery for a broken foot in October

Harden-Capela Connection Leads Rockets Past 76ers

Michael Shapiro

Clint Capela tallied 30 points and 14 rebounds on Friday while James Harden led all scorers with 44 points

Clint Capela Excited for Battle With Joel Embiid

Michael Shapiro

Capela: "[Embiid] definitely the one that gets the ball the most. It’s pretty exciting the way he plays."

Mike D'Antoni, Rockets Pay Tribute to David Stern

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni: "The biggest thing to me is how [Stern] was involved in the international game early,"

Can Gordon's Return Lead Rockets to No. 1 Offense?

Michael Shapiro

Gordon is averaging 16 points per game while shooting 58.3% from three since returning from knee surgery on Dec. 29

Full-Strength Rockets Blitz Nuggets in Home Win

Michael Shapiro

James Harden led all scorers with 35 points as the Rockets made 47.1% of their threes in Tuesday's victory