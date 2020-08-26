Russell Westbrook was listed as out on the Rockets injury report on Tuesday ahead of Game 5 vs. Oklahoma City, but Houston's point guard could make his return to the floor sooner than expected.

Westbrook has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. Westbrook has not played in the 2020 postseason due to a strained right quad.

The 2016-17 MVP will reportedly test his strained quad before Game 5 on Wednesday. He is a "gametime decision," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Head coach Mike D'Antoni noted Westbrook's progress with his quad prior to Game 4 on Monday.

"As soon as [the medical staff] tells me that [Westbrook] can go and he feels like he can go, he’ll go," D'Antoni said. "He’ll work out today and get on the court and see how he feels, and they’ll make a determination. It’s close. They’ll make a good call, and he’ll do the same."

Houston appeared to be cruising in round one through the first two games despite Westbrook's absence. Three-time scoring champion James Harden erupted for 37 points in Game 1, and the Rockets bottled Oklahoma City's dynamic trio of guards in Game 2. But the Thunder have flipped the script of late. Chris Paul engineered a last-minute comeback in Game 3, and Game 4 featured a 30-point performance from Oklahoma City sixth man Dennis Schroder. The Rockets are having serious trouble containing the Thunder's backcourt firepower as Westbrook sits.

"They just went at us 1-on-1," Rockets guard Eric Gordon said after Game 4 on Monday. "They used their guards to penetrate. They were just coming down and scoring. We've just gotta be better and be held accountable."

The Rockets will look to take a 3–2 lead on Oklahoma City with or without Westbrook on Wednesday. Tip-off from Orlando is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT.