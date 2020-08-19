Rockets Defense Smothers Chris Paul, Thunder in Game 1 Blowout

The Thunder may not sport a truly elite offensive option, but their collective firepower was of concern to Mike D'Antoni and the Rockets entering the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder form one of the most dynamic three-man lineups in the NBA, and forward Danilo Gallinari presents a potential matchup nightmare. Containing Oklahoma City's collection of playmakers appears to be the biggest challenge of the series.

"Well the biggest thing is we have to keep them in front of us," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Tuesday. "They're very smart, all three [guards] have playmaking abilities. ...We have to counteract that with great team defense and great activity."

Houston was certainly up to the task defensively in a 123-108 victory on Tuesday night. The Thunder shot just 44% from the field and 37% from three in Game 1, and their trio of guards combined for just 35 points. And the Thunder's struggles weren't simply a product of poor shooting. Houston was excellent stopping Oklahoma City at the point of attack, walling off driving lanes and collapsing onto three-point shooters. Having no true center in the lineup allowed Houston to switch at will without creating a mismatch. The Thunder tallied just seven offensive rebounds and two fast-break points. The Rockets made significant defensive strides in the seeding games, and their strong play continued on Tuesday night.

"Since we're undersized, we have to play that way, we have to be flying around," D'Antoni said following Tuesday's victory. "And when we play with the speed and the intensity that we're playing with, it makes it tough on teams. ...I thought the effort was out of sight."

The Rockets didn't sprint past Oklahoma City solely due to their defensive effort. Houston frankly shredded the Thunder after a shaky first quarter, and James Harden's supporting cast more than picked up the slack. Eric Gordon's ankle appeared fully healthy on Tuesday as he tallied 21 points, and he sported a quickness off the bounce unseen for much of his injury-plagued 2019-20. As Gordon and Harden collapsed the paint, bench pieces Jeff Green and Ben McLemore feasted from beyond the arc. The duo combined for 36 points on seven threes, handedly winning their matchup with Oklahoma City's bench.

We assumed Harden would have to sport MVP form to beat the Thunder without Russell Westbrook. But the three-time scoring champion had plenty of help in Game 1. Harden's 37 points and 11 rebounds felt more like icing on the cake than the sole engine behind Houston's victory. That's certainly an encouraging sign for D'Antoni and Co.

"Jeff can make plays, he's like the point guard out there, point center, whatever you want to call it," D'Antoni said postgame. "He was good tonight, he caused a lot of problems for them."

Oklahoma City is certain to make a slate of adjustments heading into Game 2. Gallinari is a legitimate matchup issue for Houston, and he should build upon his 29-point night on Tuesday. Perhaps Billy Donovan will opt to double Harden despite Houston's hot shooting, which could at least stem the tide of steady penetration into the lane. But regardless of the adjustments, the idea that the Rockets are in major trouble without Westbrook seems to be largely an overreaction. Houston's defense is as active and engaged as it's been all year. Harden is creating a stream of open shots for his teammates. This could be a shorter series than expected if the we see a repeat of Game 1 in the coming nights.

Houston will look to seize a 2–0 series lead on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. CT. Westbrook's status for the game has not been announced.