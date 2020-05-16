InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Shane Battier Credits Daryl Morey, Sam Hinkie for Analytics Guidance

Michael Shapiro

Former Rockets forward Shane Battier was known as one of the more cerebral players in his 14 NBA seasons from 2001-14. And the Duke product has continued to embrace the game's mental side following his retirement. 

Battier currently serves as the Heat's vice president of basketball development and analytics, a position he's held since the 2017-18 season. Battier's work appears to be paying off. The Heat drafted talented youngsters Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo late in the lottery in recent seasons, and they've added Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn in free agency. Miami stands as one of the most analytics-friendly teams in the league, a skill that can in-part be attributed to Battier. 

So how did Battier get schooled in the world of analytics? Rockets general manager Daryl Morey deserves a share of the credit.

"I was lucky to play for Daryl Morey and Sam Hinkey, who taught me how to look at the data," Battier told The Athletic's Kelly Iko and Mo Dakhil. "Analytics is like blackjack. When the dealer has a five showing, what do you do? You double down. Why? Because the book tells you that is the best play at the time and gives you the most chance to win the hand and win money."

Battier continued with the blackjack metaphor, discussing how analytics impacted his defense of NBA stars like Kobe Bryant. 

"Analytics has a lot of the same aspects as [blackjack]," Battier said. "When you make Kobe Bryant go to his left hand, he'll score 44% of the time. When he goes to his right hand, he's gonna score 56% of the day. So you don't need to be a math genius to understand that the defender should take Kobe to his left hand."

Battier played some of the best basketball of his career in Houston, a five-year stretch from 2006-11. He was an integral member of the Rockets' 22-game winning streak in 2007, and he tallied nearly 36 win shares in 370 games. Battier retired in 2014 as a two-time champion and two time All-Defense selection.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Donald Trump Nearly Organized Olajuwon vs. Shaq 1-on-1 Battle

Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O'Neal were slated to face off at Trump's Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, NJ. in September 1995.

Michael Shapiro

by

DreamShake94

Should Hakeem Olajuwon Be Ranked Above No. 12 All-Time?

Olajuwon was ranked as the No. 12 player in ESPN in a list compiled by ESPN, finishing directly behind Oscar Robertson and Shaquille O'Neal.

Michael Shapiro

Covington Notes 'Improvement' During Quarantine Workouts

Covington: "I’ve seen improvement in a lot of areas. I’ve got a lot of shots up. I’ve been working on my ball-handling."

Michael Shapiro

Remembering Josh Smith, Rockets Game 6 Comeback vs. Clippers

The Rockets erased a 12-point deficit with under eight minutes remaining in Game 6 of the 2015 Western Conference semifinals.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Westbrook Among Players Working to Resume Season

Westbrook joins Kyle Lowry and NBPA president Chris Paul in a group working on "return-to-play strategies," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: No Asterisk For 2020 NBA Champion

Rivers: "Whoever wins this, it’s going to be the hardest championship ever won."

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Ranks No. 32 on ESPN's All-Time Player List

Fellow Rockets guard Russell Westbrook was named the No. 42 player in NBA history, per ESPN's ranking.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Teams to Vote on 2020 Combine Prospects

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery and NBA Draft Combine were postponed on May 1 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Can the Rockets Thrive Down the Stretch in the Playoffs?

Has the first 64 games of the James Harden-Russell Westbrook partnership provided a preview for the Rockets' playoff plans?

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: Rockets, Lakers Benefit From COVID-19 Hiatus

Morey: "The more veteran teams, they’re going to have more professional guys during this period to keep themselves ready."

Michael Shapiro