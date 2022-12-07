Shaq Shoved Into Christmas Tree by Rockets Ex Kenny Smith: TNT WATCH

Shaq, like fellow TNT panelists Charles Barkley and anchor Ernie Johnson, are not going to out-sprint Kenny Smith ... and in this case, Shaq got outmuscled by him as well.

It's a bit. But it's a good bit.

The scene: The large-bodied Shaquille O'Neal trying to race former Houston Rockets standout Kenny Smith to the big board in the back of the "Inside the NBA'' on TNT set.

Standard stuff. Funny stuff.

But this time, the power of Kenny meant the iconic Shaq ended up qualifying for his own star turn on Shaqtin' A Fool. ... because by the

For years, "Inside the NBA's" Smith has been featured in a segment in which he breaks down game film on the big screen. And as an offshoot, for years, the assorted members of the panel attempt to race "The Jet'' from their podium seats to the front of the board.

How to beat Kenny? Anticipate. Cheat. Anything.

Shaq, like fellow panelists Charles Barkley and anchor Ernie Johnson, are not going to out-sprint Smith ... and in this case, Shaq got outmuscled by him as well.

On the Tuesday night show, the set took on a festive look with a Shaq-sized Christmas tree prominently displayed. (Or, a cynic might suggest, conveniently displayed in order to aid in the comedy that was about to unfold.

Up goes O'Neal, making his break for the board, cheating in anticipation ... but roaring into Shaq goes Smith, redirecting the gigantic man into the gigantic tree.

A bit? A good bit? Yeah, and a recurring bit.

Because it's happened before.

Call it a holiday tradition, courtesy of Kenny "The Jet'' Smith.

