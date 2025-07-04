The Houston Rockets Boast the Best Center Rotation in the NBA
The Houston Rockets just finished their most successful season in the last five years, going 52-30 and finishing second in the tough Western Conference. Even though they fell to the Golden State Warriors in the first round, it was still a step in the right direction.
Despite the success, the Rockets felt they needed to make a change to take that next step in 2025-26. The Rockets traded for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant as they signified to everyone in the NBA that they were ready to compete for a championship.
That wasn't the only move the Rockets made this offseason. They extended Ime Udoka, signed Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet to new contracts, and extended Jabari Smith's contract. One move the Rockets made during free agency surprised the entire NBA. The Rockets signed Clint Capela to a 3-year, $21 million deal, bringing the former Rocket back to Houston.
Capela began his career with the Rockets during the 2014-15 season, playing only 12 games in his rookie year while spending time in the G League. Capela would eventually work his way into the starting lineup, becoming an integral part of the Rockets' success alongside James Harden.
The Capela signing not only gives the Rockets an insurance policy in case of any possible injuries, but it also gives the Rockets the best center rotation in the NBA. The Rockets now have Alperen Sengun, who made his first All-Star game last season; Steven Adams, who was the best per-36 rebounder in the NBA; and Capela, who has averaged a block per season for 10 straight years and averages over eight points and eight rebounds in only 21 minutes per game.
The insurance policy part is crucial because, even though Adams is now almost two years removed from the significant injury that kept him out for the entire 2023-24 season, the Rockets will still play it cautiously with him. The Rockets did not play Adams in both games of back-to-backs and limited him to 58 games last season. With Capela on board, we may see even less of Adams during the regular season.
The Rockets also now have even more variety at the center position. Sengun brings elite offensive skills, Adams is a dominant rebounder and one of the best screen setters in NBA history, and Capela, even at age 31, can still play above the rim and brings the shot blocking the Rockets need.
That type of flexibility at center should allow the Rockets not to overexert any of their centers, even Sengun. Even though Sengun only played 31.5 minutes a game, that number increased when Adams would miss a game. Last season, the Rockets' third center, Jock Landale, was recently released, and even though he was a servicable backup, Capela is a much better option.
The Rockets are aiming to bring a championship to Houston for the first time in over three decades. The combination of Sengun, Adams, and Capela gives the Rockets a great chance of making that happen this upcoming season.