SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Tilman Fertitta Thanks Mike D'Antoni After Departure From Rockets

Michael Shapiro

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta penned a message thanking former head coach Mike D'Antoni on Sunday, noting his appreciation for D'Antoni's four years in Houston. 

“I would like to thank Mike D’Antoni and his wife, Laurel, for their incredible contributions to the Houston Rockets organization and the Houston community,” Fertitta wrote. “Mike is a true professional and an amazing basketball mind. He is a winner, and we have been blessed to have had such an outstanding coach and leader to work with the past four seasons. We wish Mike and Laurel nothing but success and happiness in their next chapter.”

D'Antoni notified Rockets' ownership on Sunday that he would not return to Houston after one of the best stretches in franchise history. Houston posted a 217–101 regular-season record in four years with D'Antoni, reaching the playoffs in four straight seasons. The Rockets got within one win of the Finals in 2018, but they've now been eliminated in the second round in each of the last two playoffs. 

"The Rockets are a historic NBA franchise with fantastic fans and we've been proud to join with you to play a part in some of the successes here in Houston," D'Antoni said in a statement on Sunday. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for making us feel like true Houstonians. For that, we will always be truly grateful."

Houston will now kick off what should be a fascinating coaching search as it approaches the ninth season of the James Harden era. Clippers assistants Tyronn Lue and Sam Cassell have been reported as potential candidates to replace D'Antoni along with former Houston head coach and current ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam Cassell, Tyronn Lue Among Candidates for Rockets Vacancy

Mike D'Antoni informed the Rockets on Sunday he will not return to the franchise after four seasons in Houston.

Michael Shapiro

Report: D'Antoni Informs Rockets He Won't Return as Coach

D'Antoni posted a 217–101 record in four seasons with the Rockets, reaching the playoffs in each season alongside James Harden.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets 'Fully Intend' to Keep Morey After 2019-20

The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times in 13 years since Morey took over as general manager in May 2007.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Struggles as Lakers Cruise Past Rockets

Westbrook finished Saturday night with just 10 points on 4-13 shooting as Houston dropped Game 5 vs. Los Angeles.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Can't Save Rockets as Season Ends in Game 5 Loss

Harden led the Rockets with 30 points on 12-20 shooting, but the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference finals with a win in Game 5.

Michael Shapiro

Can James Harden Escape Lakers' Traps in Game 5?

Harden scored 21 points in Houston's Game 4 loss on Thursday as he finished the night 2-11 from the field.

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Leaves Bubble After NBA Investigation

The NBA found that House had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room for "multiple hours," on Sept. 8.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Fall Flat as Lakers Take Commanding 3–1 Series Lead

The Rockets committed 16 turnovers and were outscored 19-2 in transition in Thursday's Game 4 loss.

Michael Shapiro

by

fsibeas

Report: 2020-21 Season Won’t Begin Before Christmas Day

The NBA reportedly intends to hold the 2020 draft on Nov. 18, but that date could be changed in the coming weeks.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets MVPs Struggle to Keep Up With LeBron, Davis in Game 4

Anthony Davis led all scorers with 29 points in Game 4 as James Harden scored 21 points on 2-11 from the field.

Michael Shapiro