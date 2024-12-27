Timberwolves vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are back in action after beating the New Orleans Pelicans to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.
The Wolves last played on Christmas Day, where they upset the Dallas Mavericks in a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals.
The Rockets hope to get to where the Wolves were last year and even beyond, so the fact that they are in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference is a great sign of what could be on the horizon for this young Houston team.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Friday, Dec. 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Injury Report
Minnesota Timberwolves
- C Luka Garza (OUT - ankle)
- SG Daishen Nix (OUT - ankle)
- SF Joe Ingles (OUT - calf)
Houston Rockets
- PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - lower leg)
- SF Dillon Brooks (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Minnesota Timberwolves
- PG Mike Conley
- SG Anthony Edwards
- SF Jaden McDaniels
- PF Julius Randle
- C Rudy Gobert
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Amen Thompson
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
