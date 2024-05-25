Today in Rockets History: Hakeem Olajuwon Wins League MVP Honors
Hakeem Olajuwon played 17 seasons for the Houston Rockets and established himself as the greatest player in franchise history. Olajuwon officially took the honor during the 1993-94 season, which included leading the Rockets to their first championship in team history.
Winning the 1994 Finals in a seven-game series against the New York Knicks is the pinnacle of Olajuwon's season. However, the second-best moment came on May 25. Ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Utah Jazz, Olajuwon received his lone MVP award.
He led the Rockets to a then-franchise-best 58-24 regular-season record, averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 3.6 assists across 80 games. Olajuwon's play during the 93-94 season is regarded as one of the greatest in league history. He also took home his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year.
Olajuwon also received his first of two Finals MVP awards. The Rockets came back from a 3-2 deficit against the Knicks behind Olajuwon's play. He averaged 26.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks.
Olajuwon was the second player in franchise history to win the regular season MVP award. The late Moses Malone became the first in 1979. He remains the only player in Rockets' history to win the honor twice, taking home his second MVP trophy in 1982.
James Harden became the third player to win the award as a member of the Rockets. His MVP year came during the 2017-18 season, where he led the Rockets to a franchise-best 65 wins.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.