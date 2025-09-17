Two-time NBA Champion Says Rockets' Kevin Durant Will Never Join Miami Heat
Miami Heat front office executive Pat Riley has developed a track record of swinging and missing on top-level talent. He can't seem to reel in a superstar of late.
Especially since the team signed Jimmy Butler.
In a few instances, the Houston Rockets came in and swooped Riley's target from underneath him. For example, in 2019, the Miami Heat were reportedly pursuing Russell Westbrook, once the Oklahoma City Thunder made him available, following the Paul George trade to the LA Clippers.
The Rockets ultimately nabbed Westbrook instead.
But we don't even need to go back that far. There's a more recent example: this offseason.
Kevin Durant was the apple of everyone's eye. It was known that Durant was available for a much lower price than he would usually go for. It was a rare case of a superstar being available for pennies on the dollar.
The Phoenix Suns didn't hold any leverage, as it was known that they had to make a move. They were footing a major tax bill and didn't even make the play-in tournament.
The Rockets and Heat were both pursuing Durant. Miami drew a line in the sand when it came to including Kel'el Ware. Houston didn't mind giving up their young talent, with Rockets GM Rafael Stone throwing in Jalen Green.
Houston's work isn't done on the Durant front, as his contract expires at the end of the season. They'll need to line up an extension.
If they don't, the Heat are apparently prepared to try again. Why not?
If at first you don't succeed, you may as well try again.
But according to former Heat guard Mario Chalmers, the two-time champion, Miami will continue to miss out on Durant, because he simply doesn't want to play there.
"I’ve been saying it for years. I don’t think KD ever goes to the Heat just because of the LeBron legacy. He’s gotta win two or more championships before he goes to the Heat so, I don’t think that pressures warranted at this age or at this time so I’d never thought that he’d go to Heat.”
It's very clear that this is simply Chalmers' opinion and not something that was relayed to him by a source or insider.
It's an interesting school of thought that Durant would factor LeBron James' legacy into his destinations. James won two titles in Miami, but that was over a decade ago.
And those were his first two titles. Durant has already won two titles.
Also, James' legacy didn't stop Jimmy Butler from going to Miami in free agency. Why would that play a part in Durant's calculus?
Ultimately, Durant would've gone to Miami if Riley would've met the Suns' asking price. Seemingly.
Unless Chalmers heard it directly from Durant, which he probably would've led with.