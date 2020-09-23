SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Vernon Maxwell ‘Not Surprised’ by Rockets’ Playoff Loss to Lakers

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets sprinted out to a 1–0 lead in their second-round series against the Lakers in Orlando, and Houston appeared genuinely shocked as it season continued to slip away amid four straight listless performances. James Harden and Co. entered the series as the lower seed, but the Rockets carried themselves throughout the season as a true championship contender. In a Finals-or-bust campaign, Houston's collapse in round two was noted as a surprise to many. 

One former Rocket didn't exactly share the sentiment. Ex-Houston guard Vernon Maxwell said on Wednesday he "wasn't surprised" by the quick exit, noting the size issues facing the Rockets against the gargantuan Lakers. 

"I mean, I wasn’t surprised. They were overmatched against the Lakers," Maxwell told GQ's Michael Pina. "And then playing that small ball, I just don’t understand that. You’ve gotta have a big. Your tallest guy on the court can’t be 6’7”. That’s just not gonna work against AD and LeBron."

"I said it before the series started, I felt like the Lakers were gonna win that series in the fashion that they did. I pretty much knew that."

Maxwell touched on far more than Houston's playoff loss in his conversation with Pina. The two-time champion detailed his feud with Utah fans and his appreciation for James Harden, as well as his wish for Sam Cassell to be the next Rockets' coach. 

"I just feel like it’s [Cassell's] time. He’s been on the bench as an assistant coach for 15 years," Maxwell said. "I get tired of these owners and general managers, they just recycle all these goddamn coaches. You’ve gotta try something new."

"You’ve gotta give them a chance to see what they can do, and I don’t think that’s fair to guys like Sam. They need to give him a chance and a legit shot. Let him bring in his people that he wants and I think he’ll do fine. He’s ready now."

Maxwell played six seasons with the Rockets from 1990-95, winning the Finals in each of his last two years with the franchise. He retired in 2001 after 13 seasons and 10,912 career points. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Assessing Danuel House's Role With the Rockets in 2020-21

House logged 52 starts with the Rockets in 2019-20, but his season ended early after misconduct in the NBA bubble.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Reschedule Voter Registration Drive Amid Tropical Storm

Anyone who is eligible to vote may register at the Toyota Center on Friday regardless of which county they reside in.

Michael Shapiro

Adam Silver: 2020-21 Season Likely to Start in January

Silver added he hopes for games to be played in home arenas in front of fans throughout the 2020-21 season.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Chimes in on MVP Vote, Backs James Harden

Harden finished third in the MVP vote in 2019-20, marking his fifth top-three finish in the last six seasons.

Michael Shapiro

Report: D’Antoni on Shortlist for Sixers Head Coach Vacancy

Mike D’Antoni amassed a 217-101 record in four seasons with the Rockets, reaching the conference finals in 2018.

Michael Shapiro

Will Management of D'Antoni Hinder Rockets Coaching Search?

D'Antoni opted to leave the organization following the expiration of his contract after the 2019-20 season.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Finishes Third in MVP Vote Behind Giannis, LeBron

Harden has now registered five top-three MVP finishes in the last six seasons, the most of any player since 2014-15.

Michael Shapiro

Covington, Deng Partner For Community Development Project

Houston's forward is joining Luol Deng, Matt Barnes and other former NBA players in an affordable housing and community development initiative in Chicago.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Named to All-NBA Third Team

Westbrook earned his ninth All-NBA selection on Wednesday after turning in the most efficient season in his career.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, LeBron James Headline All-NBA First Team

Harden has earned All-NBA First Team honors six times with the Rockets, tying Hakeem Olajuwon for the franchise record.

Michael Shapiro