Fred VanVleet Explains the Rockets' Recent Struggles

The NBA season has reached it's dog days.

We're about at half way point, which is about when things get ramped up.

Teams have realized their strengths and opportunities for improvement. By the same token, those same teams know, by now, more than likely whether they have a viable chance of contending.

In some cases, like the Houston Rockets, it can be hard to tell.

The team is inconsistent.

And their path of addressing gaps and weaknesses is compromised and hindered. They simply need guys to remain healthy.

They've started getting guys back in the rotation. Dorian Finney-Smith is back in the lineup.

Tari Eason has been in and out.

Alperen Sengun has missed a handful of games, but he's been back for the last few games for the Rockets.

Houston finds themselves 23-14, good for sixth in the West. By the numbers, they're not in a bad spot.

At all.

They rank fourth in offensive efficiency, 10th in defensive efficiency and second in net rating.

They've dropped games to the Sacramento Kings (twice), Dallas Mavericks (twice), New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers (twice), Utah Jazz and LA Clippers.

They clearly need to tighten up. Fred VanVleet said as much on the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes.

"It's just so much out there. It's just so much opportunity out there. We have so many weapons.

We have a deep, versatile team. I think we're trying to find how to put the pieces in the right places right now. We've got pieces.

It's our first year playing together. It's a completely different team than what we've had the last two years since I've been here.

Right now we're going through some of that. Like alright, where can we get better?"

VanVleet continued.

"We're not shooting the ball great right now. I think once those numbers come back up, you'll see us take back off again. But that's kind of what I do.

Just being a coach on the floor and trying to put guys in positions to be successful. Guarding on the perimeter, making big shots.

I just know how much I could help. Not even from my production, just from me being on the court, helping guys and putting them in the right spots.

It's only so much yelling you can do from the sidelines.

It's alot of room for growth for us. And that's exciting.

It should be exciting."

Houston is 3-4 in the month of January, heading into their duel against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. All told, they're 6-4 in their last 10 games.