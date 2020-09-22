SI.com
Rockets Voter Registration Drive Rescheduled Due to Tropical Storm Beta

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets announced on Tuesday their decision to rescheduled a voter registration drive at the Toyota Center due to Tropical Storm Beta.

Houston's voter drive was originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon. It will now be held on Friday, with registration open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The Rockets are one of many teams to use their home arena as both a voter registration site and polling station for the 2020 election. Lakers star LeBron James recently headed the organization More Than a Vote, which works to combat voter suppression across the United States. James and the organization worked with a slate of NBA teams to use their arenas as polling sites in November, and the Rockets have followed suit. 

“Our elections this November will be historic – not only because we are electing the President of the United States, but also because we must meet the challenge as a community to ensure that every Harris County voter can cast their vote safely,” Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Toyota Center, home to our beloved Houston Rockets, will be a voting center during the Early Voting Period and on Election Day.”

“We’re grateful to the Rockets organization and to the Toyota Center team for stepping up to serve Harris County residents. Because of your help and that of other community partners across Harris County, no voter will have to choose between protecting their health and exercising their Constitutional right to vote this November.”

Voter registration on Friday will be held outside the Rockets' box office at the Toyota Center. Any person who is eligible to vote may register regardless of which county they reside in.

