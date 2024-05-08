Why Rockets Shouldn't Trade for Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell
If the Cleveland Cavaliers lose their playoff series to the Boston Celtics, Donovan Mitchell could be looking for a new home.
Mitchell is a free agent after the 2024-25 season, and his name has been thrown around in trade rumors for a while.
The Houston Rockets could be looking for a big move, and Mitchell would certainly qualify, but Bleacher Report believes the marriage wouldn't be smart for either side.
"After seeing such massive improvement in Phase 2 of the Rockets' rebuild (a 19-win increase), there will be a temptation to go head first into Phase 3," Bleacher Report writes. "There's already talk of them trying to take "a big, big swing," and a trade for Mitchell is about as big a swing as anyone can make this offseason. But Mitchell should want no part of it, and honestly, Houston may not, either. The Rockets are bristling with young talent, but they should avoid substantial changes until they have a better grasp on just how good building blocks like Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green can be. Similarly, if Mitchell wants out of Cleveland—where the Cavs have won 60.4 percent of their games since his September 2022 arrival—he'd presumably want into a situation that's more conducive to contention than Houston's current state."
Adding Mitchell to the Rockets could make them better, but the team would have to be configured completely different to cater to his ball-handling needs. Jalen Green would certainly have to be in the deal, and Amen Thompson could also be a requirement for the Cavaliers. That's a hefty price for the Rockets to pay.
Ultimately, Mitchell could find a new home in the offseason, but Houston should stay the course with its young core and turn down any enticing opportunities to cash in for a win-now player before seeing what the group can actually accomplish together.
