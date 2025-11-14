Houston Rockets Are Out Rebounding Opponents by a Historic Rate

The Houston Rockets are off to a fast start through the first ten games of the season. The Rockets, after losing their first two games of the season heartbreakingly, have won seven of their last eight games and now stand at 7-3.

There have been many reasons for the Rockets' success this season. One reason has been the Rockets' success on offense. The Rockets have not only improved on the offensive end this season but have thrived in part due to the addition of Kevin Durant.

The Rockets have the league's best offensive rating and are third in points per game, which has shocked many in the NBA to start the season. Another reason for their success, of course, is their top ten defense. The Rockets again rank in the top ten in defensive rating and opponents' points per game.

The Rockets also are the leagues best 3-point shooting team through ten games which is probably the biggest suprise of any of the Rockets statistics this season. One area that the Rockets have dominated in that is not a suprise has been rebounding.

The Rockets Are Outrebounding Their Opponent at an Historic Rate This Season

Nov 7, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) is congratulated by forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first quarter at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Since Ime Udoka took over in the summer of 2023, the Rockets have done two things really well: play defense and rebound. The Rockets had one of their best rebounding seasons in franchise history last season and are again at the top of the league this season.

The Rockets not only lead the NBA in rebounding, but also outrebound their opponents by 12.2 rebounds per game,, the best differential through the first 10 games in NBA history. In a league where pace and space are still the norm, the Rockets continue to lean into crashing the boards and dominating in the paint.



The main reason for the Rockets continue dominats on the boards is Alperen Sengun but especially Steven Adams. Adams was traded to the Rockets before teh 2023-24 trade deadline which has turned into one of the best trade deadlines moves in franchise history.



After sitting out the entire 2023-24 season, Adams has returned as the NBA's best offensive rebounder, which in turn has helped the Rockets become the league's best rebounding team. Adams has now been part of three different teams that have had their best rebounding seasons in franchise history.

Of course, it hasn't been just Adams and Sengun; the entire Rockets team crashes the boards from tip-off to the end of the game, which puts pressure on teams all game long to try and match the Rockets' intensity.

Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith also constantly crash the boards, and Tari Eason is one of the best rebounders off the bench in the league. The Rockets already had one of the best center rotations in the league before this season, and added Clint Capela as their third center, even though he could still start for some teams.

The combination of elite offense and excelling on the boards has made the Rockets one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and if it keeps up, could have them playing into June for the first time since the 1990s.