Rockets' Biggest Offseason Regret is Failing to Extend Tari Eason

The Houston Rockets had so many home run moves this offseason that it's hard to point to anything they did as a mistake. From trading for Kevin Durant to supplementing the rotation with Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and Josh Okogie, to re-working Fred VanVleet's contract, the Rockets had an A-plus summer.

However, it's rare for a team can have a perfect offseason, and Houston has a potential stain in Tari Eason's failed contract negotiations. The 24-year-old is set to hit restricted free agency in 2026 after both sides couldn't reach a deal on an extension.

Eason has been a spectacular wing for the Rockets since being drafted in 2022. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 12 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks last season, helping lead Houston to a top-five defensive rating. This season, he has kept up most of that production, but an oblique injury has him sidelined for four to six weeks.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently listed every NBA team's biggest offseason regret, and Eason's failed extension was the clear answer. While the rest of the Rockets' core is locked into multi-year deals, their key wing off the bench could end up gone sooner than later.

"That a deal wasn't finalized, though, casts some uncertainty about both [Eason's] present and future with the franchise," Buckley wrote.

"He's been good when he plays—less disruptive than in years past, but much more accurate from three—but he's back on the sideline now, this time with an oblique injury.

"Eason somehow seems both a perfect fit for this club and the most likely trade chip should the Rockets pursue a perimeter upgrade."

If Houston is looking for a change of scenery on the wing, and the organization is unsure that he'll stay with the team, Eason could be a trade candidate at the February deadline. Plenty of teams would be expected to target him, and that should remain true when he hits restricted free agency.

Of course, this could also just result in both sides reaching a new deal over the summer rather than late 2025. The Rockets hold leverage, as they can match any offer Eason receives. This past offseason, multiple restricted free agents either remained with their teams on new deals or settled for the qualifying offer.

Houston is off to a hot start, and although Eason is hurt at the moment, he was a key part of the Rockets winning seven of their first 10 games. They undoubtedly value him, but other teams would too.