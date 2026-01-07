The Rockets May Sit This Trade Deadline Out

The Houston Rockets have compiled a team the front office believes is capable of winning a championship this year or the next, based off the talent they've acquired and their complementary skill sets. While other teams may be considering trading off some of their top players to round out their teams and give themselves a better chance to win, the Rockets may be content with letting this season and next play out with their current cast of players.

For the most part this season, the Rockets have gotten the returns they were hoping for when they put this team together.

Houston has shown flashes of both offensive and defensive dominance throughout the early part of the season, and the Rockets have put together an excellent record against teams with winning records.

The performance of Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant have been key factors behind the team's performance this season. The Rockets can rely on consistent production from both players offensively, allowing Sengun to run the offense and create for his teammates, while Durant is virtually unguardable in one-on-one situations.

Both players have had opportunities to close out games and take the final shots in the clutch, showing just how much the Rockets trust both players to provide the offense for the team.

Amen Thompson has also grown as an offensive player this season, especially with the return of Tari Eason to the lineup.

Thompson and Eason have always been known for their defensive prowess, which is still a major impact for the team this season. However, they are now two of the most impactful offensive players, with Thompson gaining more on-ball reps, and Eason knocking down a high rate of his deep-range shots.

Their pairing has returned to creating havoc for opposing offenses, while keeping Houston's own offense dynamic and hard to cover.

The additions of quality role players like Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Steven Adams, and Dorian Finney-Smith have provided the rebounding, scoring, and defense the Rockets have needed to surround their top players with.

Houston's roster has a set of complementary players who all provide different skill sets that fit together like a puzzle. The Rockets are at their best when they can play off each other and support each other's play styles.

For this reason, the Rockets likely won't give up on this current iteration of the team, especially with the promise of Fred VanVleet eventually returning to the lineup for next season. The front office truly believes the team can win at the highest levels in the next two postseasons, so they'll likely sit this trade deadline out while the team continues to build chemistry.