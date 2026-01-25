Rockets Getting Optimistic Wins After Early 2026 Struggles

Just under two weeks ago, the Houston Rockets were in the midst of their worst slump of the season. they had suffered three straight losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings to end up at 22-14 on the season and 9-10 since Dec. 1.

There was definitely a fair share of panic surrounding the fanbase, and the struggles resulted in trade rumors arising. Houston has reportedly spoken to about half of the league, with the deadline to make a move sitting two weeks away, per Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports.

As bleak as things looked earlier in the month, the Rockets have rattled off five wins in their last seven, most recently taking down the top-seeded Pistons in Detroit on Friday. Houston also managed to mount a 16-point comeback against the 31-14 San Antonio Spurs earlier in the week.

Defense has been the story of these recent victories, especially in the second half. In their last five wins, the Rockets have allowed an average of just 49.4 points in the final 24 minutes. To put that into perspective, the Oklahoma City Thunder are first in second-half points per game by an opponent for the overall season, with an average of 53.5.

It's extremely optimistic that Houston is winning via stopping the ball in the second half, especially since that was something head coach Ime Udoka had been preaching throughout the team's rough patches. The Rockets have been giving up an average of 111.1 points in their 12 losses since the start of December.

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, their clear need is at the point guard position. Even amid some impressive wins, Houston still has a major turnover problem without a true initiator and floor general. The Rockets rank 29th in turnover percentage this season, as their lack of ball security has been exposed without Fred VanVleet, who suffered a torn ACL in September.

There have been some names linked to Houston, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. All of the potential targets listed are guards, which would impact them on both ends of the floor.

"While it's unlikely this would net them a player like Coby White, who has been linked to the Rockets previously, other backcourt talents like Jose Alvarado, Ayo Dosunmu, and Scotty Pippen Jr. keep being named as targets for Houston by league personnel," Siegel wrote. "As far as Pippen goes, the Grizzlies haven't given any indications they would move the 25-year-old guard."