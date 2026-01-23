Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 23
The Toronto Raptors continue their road trip out west with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
The Raptors won in Golden State and Sacramento after a loss to the Lakers, and it could be an uphill battle tonight against a Portland side that has won four straight games. However, it will be a back-to-back for the Blazers after a blowout win over Miami last night.
Toronto won the first meeting at home back in December, but Portland covered the +5 spread in a 121-118 final.
The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
Spread
- Raptors -3.5 (-105)
- Trail Blazers +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -142
- Trail Blazers: +120
Total
- 225.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, KUNP
- Raptors record: 27-19
- Trail Blazers record: 23-22
Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – questionable
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Blake Wesley – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Jerami Grant – questionable
- Robert Williams III – questionable
- Deni Avdija – questionable
- Kris Murray – questionable
- Scoot Henderson – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
Scottie Barnes is having another strong season in Toronto. The Raptors swingman is averaging 19.8 points and 5.6 assists per game, which is just about in line with his 19.3 points and 5.8 assists per game he put up last season.
Barnes had some struggles in the early going, but he’s been fairly consistent as of late. He has at least 25 points plus assists in five straight games, six of seven, and seven of his last nine contests.
Given Barnes’ averages of 22.2 points and 6.5 assists in 10 games in January, I’ll back him to keep that up tonight in Portland.
Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
This is a tough spot for the Trail Blazers after playing last night, but the Raptors are dealing with some injuries on their side. However, Portland hasn’t really had a problem playing on no days' rest this season.
The Blazers are 7-1 against the spread this season in the second half of a back-to-back, and they’re 11-4 ATS as home underdogs. There’s a chance they pull off the upset, but I’ll take the points to be safe.
Pick: Trail Blazers +3.5 (-115)
