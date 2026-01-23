Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 23

The Toronto Raptors continue their road trip out west with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The Raptors won in Golden State and Sacramento after a loss to the Lakers, and it could be an uphill battle tonight against a Portland side that has won four straight games. However, it will be a back-to-back for the Blazers after a blowout win over Miami last night.

Toronto won the first meeting at home back in December, but Portland covered the +5 spread in a 121-118 final.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors -3.5 (-105)

Trail Blazers +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Raptors: -142

Trail Blazers: +120

Total

225.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 23

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): TSN, KUNP

Raptors record: 27-19

Trail Blazers record: 23-22

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

RJ Barrett – questionable

Chucky Hepburn – out

Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable

Jakob Poeltl – out

Ja’Kobe Walter – out

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Blake Wesley – out

Damian Lillard – out

Jrue Holiday – questionable

Jerami Grant – questionable

Robert Williams III – questionable

Deni Avdija – questionable

Kris Murray – questionable

Scoot Henderson – questionable

Matisse Thybulle – out

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Scottie Barnes is having another strong season in Toronto. The Raptors swingman is averaging 19.8 points and 5.6 assists per game, which is just about in line with his 19.3 points and 5.8 assists per game he put up last season.

Barnes had some struggles in the early going, but he’s been fairly consistent as of late. He has at least 25 points plus assists in five straight games, six of seven, and seven of his last nine contests.

Given Barnes’ averages of 22.2 points and 6.5 assists in 10 games in January, I’ll back him to keep that up tonight in Portland.

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

This is a tough spot for the Trail Blazers after playing last night, but the Raptors are dealing with some injuries on their side. However, Portland hasn’t really had a problem playing on no days' rest this season.

The Blazers are 7-1 against the spread this season in the second half of a back-to-back, and they’re 11-4 ATS as home underdogs. There’s a chance they pull off the upset, but I’ll take the points to be safe.

Pick: Trail Blazers +3.5 (-115)

