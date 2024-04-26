Houston Rockets: A Healthy Tari Eason Takes This Team to New Heights
Tari Eason is one of the most underrated players in the entire NBA. The Houston Rockets forward’s career averages of 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game may not seem all that significant, but his impact on winning is much deeper.
It’s not all that different from how Naz Reid — recent NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner — impacts the game with the Minnesota Timberwolves. When watching him play, it’s very clear that he’s one of the most important players on the roster, regardless of what the box score says. He does the little things that matter in the long run.
That’s the type of player that Eason is in Houston. Unfortunately for the Rockets, he missed the majority of last season with a leg injury. Even then, this was a team that saw the largest increase in year-over-year wins in the entire NBA.
As the front office in Houston evaluates how to take that next step and enter the playoff conversation next season, Eason might be the simple solution. Rather than trading for a player, allow the current members of the roster to develop and Eason to come back healthy.
Even with how talented this current roster is, Eason is still one of the six or seven most important pieces. His return is no different than acquiring an external fringe starter-level player this offseason.
When looking ahead to the Rockets’ 2024-25 season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Eason’s return from injury being a catalyst towards winning.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.