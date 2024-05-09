Inside The Rockets

Rockets Trade Rumors: Alperen Sengun Untouchable?

The Houston Rockets likely won't be dealing Alperen Sengun this offseason.

The Houston Rockets could be making some moves this offseason, but there's reason to believe Alperen Sengun will be staying right where he is.

Bleacher Report identified one "untouchable" player for each team in trade talks and Sengun was the player listed for the Rockets.

"Had this exercise been undertaken just a few months back, Alperen Şengün would have been a no-brainer selection," Bleacher Report writes. "For the first half of this season, the 21-year-old was putting together a strong argument for All-Star honors, while fellow building block Jalen Green was generating rumor-mill rumblings. Down the stretch, though, Şengün was forced off the floor by an ankle injury, which apparently cleared the runway for Green to take flight. The bouncy scoring guard looked like a full-fledged centerpiece during March, averaging 27.7 points on 49.2/40.8/76.7 shooting over 15 contests and snaring Western Conference Player of the Week honors in the process."

Both Sengun and Green should both be considered off-limits, but given the point of the exercise, Sengun gets the nod. However, there's a likelihood that both of the 2021 first-round picks will be given extensions by the Rockets front office this offseason. They have both proven to be improving and part of the team's long-term solution, so if anyone calls Houston asking for their price, they may have general manager Rafael Stone hang up the phone on them.

