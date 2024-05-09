Trade Coming if Rockets Get No. 1 Pick?
The NBA Draft Lottery is just days away, and the Houston Rockets are wondering where they will be picking.
The team has more than a 50 percent chance to end up at No. 9, but there's a 20 percent shot that Houston will land inside the top four, and a 4.5 percent hope that the team walks away with the No. 1 overall pick.
Adding a top selection to a group with so many young players could be tricky, which makes the No. 1 overall pick a potential barganing chip. Bleacher Report created a trade scenario for the Rockets if they got the No. 1 pick. The deal would send that pick, along with Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore and two future first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges.
"Houston already attempted to acquire Bridges, so clearly there is interest in expanding the talent base," Bleacher Report writes. "And while those initial efforts proved futile, maybe the addition of the No. 1 pick to its offer could change that. Remember, the Rockets are uniquely positioned to give the Nets control of their own picks, as they also own Brooklyn's 2026 selection and have swap rights for 2027. That feels like a hefty haul for Bridges, a 27-year-old who may have peaked a tier or two shy of stardom. However, if Houston feels it has enough rising stars on the roster, it could covet Bridges as a do-it-all defender who would bring consistency, efficiency and a pinch of creation as a tertiary offensive option."
It's hard to imagine a world where the Rockets would keep the No. 1 pick if they got it. A trade does seem likely, but this may not be the deal they seek if this were to happen. That being said, adding Bridges to the starting lineup with Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun does make a formidable fivesome that could challenge some of the best in the NBA.
