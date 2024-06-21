NBA Mock Draft: Houston Rockets Make Blockbuster Trade With No. 3 Pick
The Houston Rockets are in a good spot this offseason. After a 19-win improvement, the Rockets went 41-41 last season, and still own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. They've got a few avenues to improvement, whether it be holding onto the pick or making a trade.
In mock drafts, the team primarily selects either Kentucky star guard Reed Sheppard or UConn star big man Donovan Clingan. In Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft, the team makes quite a fascinating move, though.
With the No. 3 pick rolling around -- and both Sheppard and Clingan still on the board -- the Rockets trade the selection to the Charlotte Hornets. The two teams aren't the only ones involved, either. In fact, Houston only received Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans.
In the trade, the Rockets receive Ingram, with the No. 3 pick, Cam Whitmore and Jock Landale heading to Charlotte and the Pelicans receiving Miles Bridges (via sign-and-trade), Jae'Sean Tate, No. 6 pick (via Charlotte) and No. 44 pick (via Houston).
With the pick, the Hornets would select Sheppard, adding spacing and shotmaking alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
"As for the rest of this trade, Houston could envision Ingram—a big wing who can light it up and create shots for teammates—as the missing piece who at least gets this group into next year's postseason," Bleacher Report wrote.
This feels like a questionable move for the Rockets. They've got Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun -- three players who use the ball to create their own shots. Ingram doesn't add spacing or playmaking, but rather more self-creation.
Ingram is likely to be moved this offseason, but the Rockets shouldn't pounce at the first available star given their ability to trade for him. There will be more opportunities to improve, doing so while bringing in a star who could fit the mold, rather than Ingram -- who doesn't seem like a great on-court fit in Houston.
