Should Houston Rockets Try To Trade For Brooklyn Nets' Veteran Forward?
The bulk of the offseason might be over, but moves might be on the horizon as teams like the Houston Rockets, as they look for roster upgrades to ensure they've got a playoff-level roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Rockets have been adamant about wanting to find their way back into postseason play. They posted a 41-41 record a season ago -- finishing No. 11 in the Western Conference -- after acquiring players like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in a win-now movement.
Behind a developing young core with plenty of All-Star potential in it, a leap next season could be coming, but will it be enough to help Houston find their way into playing playoff basketball next season?
Sure, the Rockets could develop their young core and be hopeful of returning to contention -- or they could make a sure trade to propel them into the playoffs as soon as next season and build from there. Instead of going all-in for a star player now, they can acquire role players and set up for the future arrival of a superstar.
One intriguing player the Rockets could try to acquire via trade is Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets. While Finney-Smith is an ideal role player for a playoff or contending team, his services could be pricey.
The Nets are headed to a rebuild and could be trading away veterans like Finney-Smith in favor of a youth movement, returning draft capital as well.
However, the Rockets might feel inclined to meet whatever price point Brooklyn sets on his services. He's a three-and-D forward and his services could be highly-touted. The two franchises have a history of making trades together, so it could make sense.
One holdup in the potential trade could be the Nets' price point, though. The Rockets will still want to maintain flexibility because acquiring a player like Finney-Smith means much less if Houston isn't able to bring in a superstar and leave enough assets and capital to do so.
