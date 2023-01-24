NBA Power Rankings: Keldon Johnson Lifting Spurs?

Keldon Johnson led the San Antonio Spurs to a big win last week. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The San Antonio Spurs continue to play their part as one of the league's worst teams.

They don't win much, but they pick up a win here or there to flash enough potential to keep the front office happy, specifically Keldon Johnson, the team's best player.

Johnson is averaging a career-best 21.5 points per game this season and was a key cog in the machine behind the Spurs' lone win this past week against the Brooklyn Nets. However, it wasn't enough for San Antonio to jump in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. The team stayed at No. 27.

"San Antonio hosted Brooklyn with Durant and Irving both out and took full advantage. Keldon Johnson scored a career-best 36 points to pair with 11 rebounds in an eight-point win, which snapped the Spurs’ five-game losing streak," SI writes. "The Clippers came to town a few nights later and left with a victory, despite Johnson’s best efforts once again."

This week, Johnson looks to lead the Spurs to another win in a two-game trip to Los Angeles. He'll have opportunities against the Lakers on Wednesday and the Clippers on Thursday. Then, the team hosts the Phoenix Suns on Saturday back in San Antonio.

