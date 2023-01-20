Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league

JAN 20 SPURS-HEAT TRADE BREWING? The Miami Heat appears to be a "buyer'' as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches ...

And speculation in Miami is that two Spurs might be on their list to "buy.''

Doug McDermott and Zach Collins - labeled by the Miami Herald as "two skilled three-point shooters'' are the named mentioned.

The money is always part of the conversation, so it's worth noting that McDermott is owed $13.7 million next season in the final year of his deal, and that Collins is playing on a $7.7 million team option.

What does San Antonio reap here? The Herald notes, "Miami also could offer one or two protected first-round picks'' in trade.

JAN 6 GO, JOE The Toronto Raptors are signing wing Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract, his agents have announced to ESPN. Wieskamp played 29 games with the Spurs a season ago.

JAN 4 SPURS TRADE? Is San Antonio going to soon be selling off roster pieces? That is part of the logic that would have Josh Richardson be a trade candidate to the Dallas Mavs, write our colleagues at DallasBasketball.com.

The logic in part: Richardson is averaging 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 35.2 percent from 3-point range. ... and is not really moving the needle for a Spurs team that as DBcom writes, is "near the bottom of the Western Conference (with) the expectation is that they'll be looking to ship off veterans such as Richardson in hopes to increase their chances of landing a top pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

NOV 20 NBA SATURDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP

There were many exciting NBA games that took place on Saturday night. The surprising Utah Jazz kept things rolling against the Portland Trail Blazers to take sole possession of first place in the Western Conference. Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs, despite Paul George having to leave the game with knee discomfort.

Here is a list of all the final scores from Saturday's slate:

Hawks over Raptors, 124-122 (OT)

Pacers over Magic, 114-113

Timberwolves over 76ers, 112-109

Jazz over Trail Blazers 118-113

Clippers over Spurs, 119-97

With the Jazz's win over the Trail Blazers, teams first-through-seventh in the Western Conference are all tied in the loss column with six. The wild, wild West is still very much wild as we near the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season.

NOV 13 KYRIE DRAMA UPDATE

The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.

According to Nets owner Joe Tsai, it looks like it could still be a while before Irving returns, but that might be a bad thing for Brooklyn based on how it has played with his distractions being gone.

"He still has work to do," Tsai told the New York Post. "He has to show people he's sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

AUG 20 RODMAN TO RUSSIA? As the U.S. government works to bring home detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, a former NBA star wants to travel to Russia to help.

Dallas native Dennis Rodman announced this weekend he plans to get involved.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman said. “I’m trying to go this week.”

The Basketball Hall of Famer, who gained fame as a champion with the Chicago Bulls and also played briefly for the Dallas Mavs, told NBC News of his intention to travel to Russia in the near future to seek Griner’s release.

Former Baylor star Griner, 31, was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia earlier this month after facing drug charges following her arrest at a Moscow airport in February for possessing hashish oil in her luggage.

AUG 20 SPURS AFFECT LEBRON’S EXTENSION?

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers recently reached an agreement on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension. It took some time for the deal to be reached and signed following him becoming eligible to negotiate.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James was simply not interested in his options when it came to potential teams to sign with next summer.

“For LeBron James, he looked at the free agency landscape next summer, who might have cap space, and there was nothing that interested him enough, I’m told, to keep that option open and go into the season on an expiring contract.”

The San Antonio Spurs are among the teams set to hold massive salary cap space next offseason. After moving on from Dejounte Murray to undergo a long-term rebuild, it shouldn't be a surprise that James wasn't intrigued.

AUG 20 NBA STARS BACK IN SEATTLE

It's been 14 years since the basketball-loving city of Seattle lost its SuperSonics. If the NBA ever decides to expand again, Seattle could be in the running for getting a team again, but for now, the city has to take whatever form of NBA action it can get until that time comes.

On Saturday night, a handful of NBA stars and potential future stars are set to play in Jamal Crawford's pro-am league, "The Crawsover." The list of players who will be in attendance include: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Thomas, Tari Eason and MarJon Beauchamp.

The game will tip off at 7:30pm CT and can be watched on the NBA App and NBA.com.

AUG 13 NBA SCHEDULE LEAKS

Although the full NBA schedule won't be released until next week, a few of the most important matchups have already started to leak out. On Friday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are set to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25.

"The first draft of next season's NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron at Luka on Christmas Day, league sources tell me," Stein tweeted. "Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold."

On Saturday, The Athletic's Shams Charania followed that up by announcing that the defending champion Golden State Warriors opening night game on Oct. 18, which will also be when they receive their rings and raise their championship banner, will be against James and the Lakers.

