Thunder vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in what will be their 2022 preseason finale.

The San Antonio Spurs (1-3) seek to conclude their NBA preseason play on a high note in their matchup against the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) on Thursday.

After losing their initial three preseason outings, the Spurs achieved their first victory with a 111-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo both returned from injuries that kept them sidelined for the team's prior outings.

Against the Jazz, Devin Vassell scored a game-high 24 points while shooting an efficient 10-15 from the floor and 3-5 from beyond the arc. He formed an impressive one-two punch next to Johnson as he added an efficient 22 points of his own. Both played only 22 minutes and certainly made the most of it.

“The starting group did a wonderful job in executing, competing,” Popovich said. “It’s what it takes. They played together, and there were a lot of good things on both ends. ... Saw a lot of maturity out on the court.”

Johnson, the Spurs' top returning scorer from 2021-22, told reporters post-game that he's feeling great and is excited to be back out there on the floor with his teammates. Many are expecting another noticeable progression from him this season.

“I felt good,” Johnson said. “I was just happy to be back out there with my teammates after watching them through camp and barely getting to go up and down with them.”

The Thunder roster features many exciting young players, but the team has played without Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to injuries. They are still led by talents like Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Luguentz, and Jalen Williams among others.

Thunder vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13

Thursday, Oct. 13 Time: 7 p.m. (CDT)

7 p.m. (CDT) Location: AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX TV Channel: BSSW-SABSOK

BSSW-SABSOK Radio : WOAI/KXTNWWLS

: WOAI/KXTNWWLS Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Thunder vs. Spurs Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

Not Yet Released (Will Be Updated)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Not Yet Released (Will Be Updated)

Thunder vs. Spurs Projected Starters

Oklahoma City Thunder

Guard: Tre Mann

Guard: Josh Giddey

Forward: Luguentz Dort

Forward: Jalen Williams

Center: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

San Antonio Spurs

Guard: Tre Jones

Guard: Devin Vassell

Forward: Keldon Johnson

Forward: Jeremy Sochan

Center: Jakob Poeltl

Check back with InsideTheSpurs.com for post-game coverage of this matchup.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.