Spurs Wing Duo Leads to Preseason Win Over Jazz

The San Antonio Spurs received strong contributions from Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson in their preseason win over the Utah Jazz.

The San Antonio Spurs (1-3) snapped a three-game preseason losing streak by winning 111-104 against the Utah Jazz (1-2) on Tuesday.

It was a strong start for the Spurs as they held a 39-26 lead at the end of the opening period. San Antonio sustained a double-figure lead until midway through the fourth quarter but ultimately stayed in control until the final buzzer.

After being sidelined for the Spurs' first three preseason contests, Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo returned from injury. San Antonio deployed a starting lineup consisting of Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Jakob Poeltl, along with Johnson.

"The starting group did a wonderful job in executing, competing," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said about the starting lineup. "It's what it takes. They played together & there were a lot of good things on both ends. ... Saw a lot of maturity out on the court."

The starting group the Spurs deployed against the Jazz left an impression that could lead to them sticking going forward. If so, Sochan would waste no time being in the starting lineup.

"I think it's likely, but it could change," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said when asked if Tuesday's starting lineup could remain. "We'll see."

Devin Vassell scored a game-high 24 points while shooting an efficient 10-15 from the floor and 3-5 from beyond the arc. He formed an impressive one-two punch next to Johnson as he added an efficient 22 points of his own. Most impressive of all? Both players accomplished this in 22 minutes of action.

"[Vassell] is very confident in his shot and he's concentrating on his defense, doing a good job," Popovich said about Vassell's growth as a player. "He's rebounding and he and Keldon both are playing an all-around game. They want to win."

When both Vassell and Johnson checked out at the 4:27 mark of the third quarter, the Spurs held an 82-60 lead. Neither player returned to action and it showed in the team's lack of offensive execution.

Romeo Langford provided the Spurs with quality minutes off the bench. He finished with 11 points in 14 minutes. Primo was another key bench contributor with 10 points of his own.

The Spurs conclude their NBA preseason schedule with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:00 p.m. (CDT).

