Skip to main content

Spurs Star Dejounte Murray Appears On Kimmel's Mean Tweets

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all.

NBA fans can be cruel. And often times they take to Twitter to air their frustrations when the San Antonio Spurs are good, bad or indifferent. Sometimes people are just flat out mean.

Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray was on the receiving end of some pretty harsh  tweets, one of which was read by Murray himself on the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets."

"If I see Dejounte Murray one more time on an NBA floor my kids will not have dinner tomorrow," a mean NBA fan tweeted.

Murray's response? Priceless.

"Sorry kids," Murray said.

That Twitter user's kids are going to be hungry because Murray isn't stepping away from the NBA anytime soon. 

Murray had a career year for the Spurs during his sixth NBA campaign. He averaged career-highs with 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and a league-leading two steals per game. Murray also made his first All-Star appearance and led the Spurs to the play-in game as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

Murray even got an All-NBA vote from The Athletic's Jason Quick.

This past season, Murray proved that he can be the face of the franchise moving forward and not just some bridge piece to get to that next superstar the Spurs are craving.

Murray turns 26 this offseason, which means his best basketball could still be ahead of him.

The Spurs certainly hope that's the case as the team looks for another building block with the ninth overall pick in next week's NBA Draft.

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs Star Dejounte Murray Appears On Kimmel's Mean Tweets

By Jeremy Brener45 seconds ago
josh richardson 3
News

76ers Could Be Ideal Trade Suitor For Josh Richardson?

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
Tim Duncan Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs
News

Warriors' Big 3 Passes Spurs' Legendary Trio for NBA Finals Wins

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs, AT&T Center
News

Buying or Selling Latest Spurs Rumors Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

By Grant Afseth15 hours ago
Ousmane Dieng
News

The Ringer's NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Take Ousmane Dieng at No. 9

By Grant Afseth21 hours ago
JaMychal Green
News

Ex-Spurs JaMychal Green Traded From Nuggets to Thunder

By Jeremy BrenerJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18524846_168388359_lowres
News

Stephen Curry the GOAT? NBA Finals Game 5 Preview

By Bri AmaranthusJun 13, 2022
williams
News

Evaluating Purdue's Trevion Williams for Spurs at No. 25 in NBA Draft

By Zach DimmittJun 13, 2022
Jalen Duren, Memphis Tigers, NBA Draft, San Antonio Spurs
News

Larry Brown Makes Strong NBA Draft Case for Spurs Target Jalen Duren

By Grant AfsethJun 12, 2022