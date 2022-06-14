Spurs Star Dejounte Murray Appears On Kimmel's Mean Tweets

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all.

NBA fans can be cruel. And often times they take to Twitter to air their frustrations when the San Antonio Spurs are good, bad or indifferent. Sometimes people are just flat out mean.

Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray was on the receiving end of some pretty harsh tweets, one of which was read by Murray himself on the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets."

"If I see Dejounte Murray one more time on an NBA floor my kids will not have dinner tomorrow," a mean NBA fan tweeted.

Murray's response? Priceless.

"Sorry kids," Murray said.

That Twitter user's kids are going to be hungry because Murray isn't stepping away from the NBA anytime soon.

Murray had a career year for the Spurs during his sixth NBA campaign. He averaged career-highs with 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and a league-leading two steals per game. Murray also made his first All-Star appearance and led the Spurs to the play-in game as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

Murray even got an All-NBA vote from The Athletic's Jason Quick.

This past season, Murray proved that he can be the face of the franchise moving forward and not just some bridge piece to get to that next superstar the Spurs are craving.

Murray turns 26 this offseason, which means his best basketball could still be ahead of him.

The Spurs certainly hope that's the case as the team looks for another building block with the ninth overall pick in next week's NBA Draft.