Who Gave Spurs' Dejounte Murray His Only All-NBA Vote?

The San Antonio Spurs did not have a player on their roster crack one of the three All-NBA Teams this season. 

Dejounte Murray received the most All-NBA consideration of any Spurs player — receiving a total of one vote for All-NBA Third-Team with no other player receiving a vote. 

The lone voter to include Murray on their ballot was Jason Quick of The Athletic. He had Ja Morant and Luka Doncic on the All-NBA First-Team, Trae Young and Devin Booker on All-NBA Second-Team, and Stephen Curry alongside Murray on the All-NBA Third-Team. He voted for Murray in place of Chris Paul. 

With averages of 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals this season, Murray made a strong case for accolades. The main obstacle was the Spurs' 34-48 record ranking 10th in the Western Conference standings. 

Each of the six guards to earn an All-NBA nod led their respective teams to the playoffs. Trae Young, who posted averages of 28.4 points and 9.7 assists this season, was on the lowest ranking team, but again, the Atlanta Hawks at least were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

What doesn't show in the box score about Murray's impact is his embrace of taking on tough defensive assignments on a nightly basis. The opposing backcourt knows they are going to be in for a tough night when he's on the floor.

The reputation Murray has for defensive impact coupled with his increased role in the Spurs' offense affords him opportunities to stuff the stat sheet. However, the Spurs must win at a higher level to earn All-NBA consideration.

Murray managed to at least receive the first All-Star appearance of his career. It's highly challenging to receive All-NBA nominations given how competitive it is to be one of the six guards to earn it in a given season. Winning more games is the next step for Murray to get closer to doing so.

