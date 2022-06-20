NBA Reveals First Vegas Summer League Matchups; Who Do Spurs Play?

Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league

With our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker, we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the San Antonio Spurs and the league at large.

JUNE 20: NBA ANNOUNCES 1ST PART OF SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE, SPURS VS CAVS ON JULY 8

The NBA announced Monday the first handful of matchups for the 17th 2K23 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and there's some exciting games on tap.

The San Antonio Spurs, who own the No. 9 overall pick in the NBA Draft Thursday, will play on the second day of action against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, July 8 4 p.m. C.T. The Cavs own the No. 14 overall selection, making the matchup an anticipated one between two lottery teams.

The rest of the Summer League schedule will be released at a later date.

JUNE 16: WARRIORS BEAT CELTICS, CAPTURE FOURTH TITLE IN EIGHT SEASONS

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again.

Led by Stephen Curry's 34 points seven assists, seven rebounds, and 6-11 shooting from 3-point range, the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Boston Thursday night.

Golden State fell down 12-2 early, but responded with a 21-0 run in the second quarter. The Warriors never trailed in the second half despite Boston cutting the lead to nine in the fourth quarter.

Former Spur Steve Kerr now has his ninth ring and fourth as a head coach.

JUNE 2 LEBRON KEEPS BREAKING RECORDS… ON AND OFF THE COURT

LeBron James has no shortage of NBA accolades — both on and off the court. From winning championships and MVPs, to climbing the league’s all-time scoring ladder, to helping kids with their education, James has pretty much seen and done it all.

On Thursday, James made history yet again… this time with his wealth. According to Forbes, James has become the first-ever active NBA player to become a billionaire.

“LeBron James – 18-time NBA all-star, 4-time NBA champion, 2-time Olympic gold medalist – has hit yet another milestone, this time doing something no other NBA player has ever done,” writes Chase Perterson-Withorn.

“After another monster year of earnings – totaling $121.2 million last year – Forbes estimates that James has officially become a billionaire, while still playing hoops.”

The Los Angeles star has a lot to think about when it comes to his on-court future, as the Lakers have fallen far from their 2020 championship form. But no matter where James ends his career, he’s going to continue piling up money in historic fashion.

MAY 29 FORMER SPURS DERRICK WHITE AND IME UDOKA REACH NBA FINALS

The Boston Celtics pulled off a Game 7 victory on the road over the Eastern Conference-best Miami Heat Sunday night, going wire-to-wire in a 100-96 victory.

Boston coach and former Spurs assistant Ime Udoka and former Spur Derrick White have now reached the NBA Finals in their first year with the team.

White had a quiet Game 7 performance, posting eight points, three rebounds, and one assists, but scored 22 in the Game 6 loss Friday.

The Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday at 8 p.m.

MAY 9 MONTY WINS COACH OF THE YEAR

Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season.

Through three seasons with the team, Williams has led the Suns to a .656 winning percentage.

The Suns are currently in the middle of their second consecutive deep playoff run and are looking to clinch their first NBA championship in franchise history.

MAY 9 JOKIC SNAGS BACK-TO-BACK MVPS

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player, according to reports from ESPN Monday morning. He beat out 76ers center Joel Embiid and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the award.

Jokić, 27, averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on a career-high 58.3 percentage shooting. The 6-11 Serbian native was sixth in the league in scoring, second in rebounds, and third in assists while becoming the first player in league history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season.

Jokić led the Nuggets to a 48-34 record this season and the sixth seed in the playoffs. Denver drew a first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors, who proved to be too much for Jokić and Co. in an easy 4-1 series win.

Still, despite being the Warriors' defensive center of attention, the MVP averaged 31 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in the series loss.

He’s now a part of a decorated list of players to win MVP in consecutive seasons, joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Antetokounmpo, Wilt Chamberlain, Steve Nash, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

Jokić and the Nuggets went 2-2 in four meetings with the Spurs this season. In a triple-double effort in an overtime win against the Clippers on Jan. 19, he scored a season-high 49 points to go along with 14 assists, 10 rebounds, and three steals on 16-25 shooting.